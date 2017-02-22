Funding for KPDSB schools to create daycare spaces

By Michael Christianson

The Keewatin-Patricia District School Board (KPDSB) and the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) have recieved more than $3.6 million in funding to renovate and retrofit spaces in five KPDSB schools to create state of the art childcare spaces.

The boards applied for the Ontario Early Years Child and Family Centre funding from the Ontario Government and the Ministry of Education.

Caryl Hron, Superintendent of Education for the KPDSB says the funding means a lot of things for the schools, students and parents.

“It’s pretty exciting, it’s going to put our child care programs at our stand alone buildings into our schools and it will really add that seamless transition from best start programs into child care into kindergarten and into our schools,” said Hron. “It will be a transition for families and it will be seamless for them to have the programs in one spot.”

In Dryden the move began last September in anticipation of the funding. Childcare spaces were moved from the Dryden Resource Centre to New Prospect and Open Roads Schools. With the funding renovations are expected to begin this summer including retrofitting classes, expanding playgrounds and adding more green spaces.

In total, $3,630,024 in funding will go towards renovations at:

Open Roads Public School in Dryden ($403,336)

New Prospect Public School in Dryden ($806,672)

Sioux Mountain Public School in Sioux Lookout ($1,210,008)

Evergreen Public School in Kenora ($403,336)

Keewatin Public School in Keewatin ($403,336)