Walter Denzler – February 16, 1930 – January 6, 2017



It is with deep, and heavy sadness that we announce the death of Walter Denzler, who passed on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Princess Court.

Walter was born February 16, 1930 in Nänikon Switzerland. In 1954, he married Rosemarie Guttinger. He did his auto body apprenticeship in Switzerland. Walter came to Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1953 and wrote a test to pursue his career as an Auto body man. He then moved to Dryden and worked for Kraft Motors and KB Body Shop until he opened up his own business in 1968, Walters Auto Body Shop.

Walter was a passionate man who enjoyed working at his shop. He was active during his life, in the Rotary and Edelweiss Club and a member of the church choir at the First United Church.

In 1992, Walter retired from his business. Walter loved people, making connections wherever he went. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. With an adventurous spirit at heart, Walter enjoyed travelling by cruise ships and land, right down to an African Safari in his early 70s of age. He lived the dream!

Walter is survived by his four sons, Roland Denzler (Lori) of Dryden, Wilfred Denzler (Sara) of Dryden, Adrian Denzler of Dryden and Dave Denzler (Sonya) of Kelowna, BC; five grandchildren Marlies Iorianni (Carm), Kara Denzler, Ross Denzler, Kameron Zawada and Shane Denzler; two great grandchildren Kaelyn, Luca Iorianni and his long-time companion Arlene Gittings. He was predeceased in death by his wife Rosemarie, parents and 3 siblings.

Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who will have his place in our hearts forever.

A special thank you to DRHC and Princess Court for their loving care and support.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 am, Thursday January 12th at the First United Church with Alice Bloomfield officiating.

Interment followed in the Dryden Cemetery.

Visitation was held Wednesday from 5-7 pm in the Moffat Chapel at Stevens Funeral Home.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Dryden Regional Health Centre Foundation online or through Stevens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 412, Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.