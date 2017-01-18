Shelley Petsnick – June 22, 1963 – January 8, 2017

In loving memory of Shelley Petsnick who passed away peacefully; surrounded by her loving family. She left us on Sunday January 8th after bravely fighting her illnesses as only she could, head on and with full force. Shelley’s first grand entrance was when she was born on June 22, 1963. She was born in Dryden and was an Eton Rugby girl at heart.

Shelley was an athlete, and she participated in many sports. She was a fastball pitcher for the Oxdrift and Ladouceur Ladies teams in the 80’s. Shelley was known for her passion and success of 5 pin bowling; having made it to Nationals several times over. She was a good dart player and enjoyed the fun and socializing it brought.

Shelley grew up in the country and loved all Northwestern Ontario had to offer. She loved snow machining, camping, fishing and 4 wheeling. She also loved to travel. She and Bruce were married in the Dominican Republic, they cruised the Panama canal, visited BC and southern Ontario, toured the mid-west U.S. and enjoyed a Caribbean cruise.

Shelley was hard-working no matter what she did. She started her own business “Shelley Shining” which became very successful due to her solid work ethic and dedication to a job well-done. Her hard work helped her achieve her goal of a dream home with Bruce on the lake. She truly loved the peace and beauty of lakeshore living.

Shelley’s family was most important to her. She met and married the love of her life Bruce and they combined their families to form a new one together. They raised their four children side-by-side, and supported them all no matter what life brought their way. She was proud of all their children, and was especially grateful for the friendship she had with each of them as adults.

Being with her grandchildren was especially important to her and Bruce. She insisted on a large camper so there would be room for everyone to come along. She and Bruce brought them camping, and fishing and on several trips. She enjoyed being with them, and looked forward to spending quality time with them.

Shelley was a very social person, and was always the life of the party. She loved helping others and spending time with her friends. She could always be counted on to lend a hand for hard work, a shoulder to cry on or to offer sound, honest advice. She has left behind countless friendships and strong bonds that have resulted from her many competitions, months of summer camping, girls’ weekends and card/game nights. Her vibrant, vivacious and colourful personality will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her true love; her husband Bruce Petsnick, sons Michael and Scott McGinn and daughters Melanie and Aaron Petsnick, her Father Fred Miles, her sister Janet Miles, her brother Jerry Miles, as well as seven grandchildren. Shelley was predeceased by her mother Sally Miles.

Shelley will be dearly missed, but her memory will live on as she has made sure of this reminding all who knew her to enjoy life, and never take special times together for granted.

A Celebration of Shelley’s life was held Friday, January 13th in the Dryden Agricultural Center beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service followed by a party and dance to honour her memory.

Shelley’s ashes will be laid to rest in the Oxdrift Cemetery at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to Tamarack House online or through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.