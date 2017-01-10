Ontario counting calories in 2017

By Michael Christianson

You may have noticed some new numbers on your favourite menus since the beginning of the New Year, no it’s not a new tax.

On January 1, Ontario became the first province in Canada to require food service providers with 20 or more locations in the province to include the number of calories for each food and beverage item on their menus, labels or tags.

The legislation includes everyone from restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, grocery stores and movie theatres.

Chelsea Socholotuk, a public health dietician with the Northwestern Health Unit sees the change as a positive thing because it can be challenging to make healthy choices.

“We as dieticians are very supportive of it, of having clear uniform information for consumers to make more informed food choices towards healthy eating goals,” said Socholotuk. “We are seeing that our society is becoming unhealthier over time. So they’re just trying to put things in place to allow people to make those decisions.”

Food service providers will also be required to post an educational statement for customers about average caloric needs. Individual calorie needs vary depending on a number of factors such as age, gender and activity level.

The Health Unit is encouraging other smaller businesses to follow the same path and list calories for items on their menus. They also invite anyone to come down and speak to a dietician if they need further diet guidance.