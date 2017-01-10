Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

New Years Baby 2017

Congratulations to Alyssa and Mac Potter whose newborn son Bowen Mackenzie Potter is Dryden’s 2017 New Year’s Baby.
Bowen weighed in at 9lbs, 0 ounces and arrived Jan. 3 at 11:20 p.m.

The couple received a prize pack put together by 17 generous local businesses including: All That Is, B&B Roadhouse, Samantha Hawkins Photography, Safeway, Best Western Plus, Little Toy Box, Dryden Pool and Fitness Centre, Dr. Lisa Turcotte, Home Hardware, Dryden Coin and Jewellery, Beverly Robinson Photography, Novel Ideas, Dryden Regional Health Centre, Ella Lynn’s, Pizza Hut, Lorraine’s Unique Baby Boutique and Walmart.
Photo by Chris Marchand

