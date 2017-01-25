Koshel vows to keep on fighting

By Michael Christianson

The spirit of giving and support in Dryden is one that makes our community so unique. On Saturday we once again rallied for one of our own in the form of a social for Lisa Koshel.

The Agriculture Centre was hopping with an 80s theme, a request from Koshel who loves the decade.

Last June, Koshel was enjoying her time with her horses as she often does but unfortunately this ride ended with Koshel suffering a broken back.

After five months spent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Thunder Bay recovering from the accident and subsequent surgeries she returned to Dryden to continue on her recovery journey.

On Saturday, Koshel came to the event after having been inside and in bed for weeks. This was her return.

“I’m feeling good, I’m overwhelmed, I can’t believe the amount of people here,” said Koshel. “Nothing like going big on your first outing. It’s a good feeling to see a lot of familiar faces.”

Friends and well-wishers were dressed up in their best 1980s outfits and money was raised through various forms of auctions throughout the night.

Koshel’s sister Kathy Gamble helped to organize the event and she only had one word to describe the generosity.

“Unreal. All together we had to maybe purchase four things,” said Gamble. “The hall was donated, the music was donated, and three-quarters of the food was donated, all of these items, we have over 300 items, the auctioneer has donated his time, volunteers, co-workers, and friends and family, unreal, there’s no other words.”

Koshel says that things are going well for her with a few bumps in the road but she says she will keep fighting.

You can learn more about Lisa Koshel and donate to her recovery by going to gofundme.com and searching ‘Lisa’s Journey.’