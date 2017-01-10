Inna (Patsy) Trudeau

With great sadness we announce the passing of Patsy Trudeau. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, dear friend and companion.

Born November 17, 1934 in Sandi Lands, Manitoba. Patsy will be sadly missed by; her dearest friend and companion of 13 years, Bob Bell, her daughters Shirley Trudeau and Joanne Graham (Ron), her grandson Jamie Trudeau, her great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces and friends.

Patsy was predeceased by her; husband Raymond Trudeau, son Kenneth Trudeau, mother and father Cecile and Walter Bachynski, and by her brothers Roland Tourond and Richard Tourond.

She is survived by; her sisters Leona Sawatsky (Abe) and Roseanne Juba (Bill), brothers Raymond Bachynski (Susan), Roger Bachynski (Brenda) and Clifford Bachynski (Sheila).

A resident of Vermilion Bay, Ontario for over 50 years and a member of the Happy-Go-Lucky Seniors Centre. Patsy’s favourite times were spent with family and friends. She loved the outdoors, picking and selling blueberries with her sister and sidekick Leona for many years, gardening, playing crib (better yet winning), getting out and about shopping and going out for lunch or Seniors suppers.

A Memorial service was held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Vermilion Bay Lions Club Hall with Wayne Toews officiating. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden ON, P8N 2X3.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Trudeau