Ice Dogs make push to the end with new players

By Michael Christianson

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs have added some depth to their lines to help push them towards an SIJHL championship.

Before the trade deadline the Ice Dogs acquired four players from the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.

20 year old Colton Sandboe joins the Dogs from the Espanola Express. Originally from Grand Prairie Alberta Sandboe is a left winger that will surely stand out in the second half of the season.

Also joining the Ice Dogs is former Thunder Bay North Star Kristopher Hamlin. Hamlin was traded to the Rayside-Balfour Canadians in the NOJHL from Thunder Bay before joining Dryden.

“I’ve been trying to get him here for probably a year and a half,” said President Mike Sveinson. “We’re convinced that everything happens in its right time, it wasn’t time for him to be here last year but it’s time now and so far so good. He’s going to be a major impact player for us down the stretch.”

Hamlin has seen his friends and former team mates do well this season but he says he is an Ice Dog now and that their can only be one league champion.

“Ice Dogs were always a rival for me playing in Thunder Bay but it’s definitely good to be on the other end,” said Hamlin. “Now I get to play Thunder Bay it’s going to be awesome even though I have a lot of my best friends on that team it’ll be fun for sure to play.”

Kris Atanas from New Market, Ontario joins the Dogs coming from the French River Rapids, a new team in the NOJHL. Set backs kept him from joining the Ice Dogs sooner but he is here now and ready to work.

“Started out last year in French River, them being a new organization, it was a good organization but we didn’t have the best start,” said Atanas. “This year I started out with them and got traded here back in November and things didn’t work out; now I’m here and I’m just grateful to have this opportunity and play for a first class organization.”

Rounding out the new players is defenseman Lucas Robinson. Robinson is from Vancouver and joins the Ice Dogs from the Cochrane Crunch. At 6’5” Robinson will be another tower on defense next to Tristan Knott. Robinson praised his new team and said they could be a top team in the NOJHL

“It’s good structure, great coach, you respect them right from the get go which is awesome,” said Robinson. “It’s a good group of guys, I think everyone is on the same page, I’m excited about it and it’s a nice new start.”

Head coach Kurt Walsten said all the new players add something the team needed and he sees his former competitor Hamlin being a leader in the room.

“Hamlin’s going to create some offence for us, he creates leadership in the room, he is a harder player to play against, he doesn’t like losing either,” said Walsten. “He’s like Derek McPhail, a few times through the year he will end up taking a few penalties along the way but that’s from compete level and getting mad and all that kind of stuff, we needed a few more guys like that in our room. He’s a good fit for us.”