Ice Dogs claim two games in Thief River

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs took a trip down to Thief River Falls for a pair of games against the Norskies last weekend.

On Saturday Parker Simonson got the lone goal of the first period on a Norskies power play.

Kristopher Hamlin got Dryden on the board less than a minute into the second period.

Dalton Johnson struck back for the Norskies before Nic Noseworthy and Derek McPhail each added goals in twelve seconds to leave the game 3-2 after two periods.

Simonson added another goal in the third period before McPhail answered back.

On the power play Mitchell Soderberg scored on a power play to force extra time.

A penalty would again cost the Ice Dogs in overtime as Keaton Huot scored the game winning goal to grab two points for Thief River with a final score of 5-4.

On Sunday the hometown Norskies struck first early with a goal from Reily McIntosh less than three minutes into the contest.

Alec Daman added another for the Norskies just under the eight-minute mark but less than a minute later Dryden struck back with a power play goal from Kristopher Hamlin.

Less than a minute later Derek McPhail got the game tied at two.

With forty-five seconds left in the first period Connor Smith scored again for Thief River but Dryden answered back with a goal less than thirty seconds later from Eric Stout.

A scoreless second period saw the game going into the third period tied 3-3.

A mid period penalty would be enough for the Dryden GM Ice Dogs to capitalize as Trey Palermo beat Ryan Buttazzoni to win the game 4-3.

Dryden remained one of the best junior teams in the nation ranking #10 in the latest edition of the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Top 20 ranking, the only SIJHL team on the list.

The GM Ice Dogs have gone 8-1-1-0 in their past 10 outings and remain atop the SIJHL standings.

The boys return home for games on January 20 and 21.