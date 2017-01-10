Elizabeth Weston – March 15, 1937 – January 3, 2017

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother and grandmother Elizabeth Weston on, January 3rd, 2017. Liz was born in Manitoba on March 15th 1937. The family moved to Rainy River, Ontario to farm. That is where she met the love of her life, Thomas Weston. They got married on March 15th, 1955. They resided in Barwick where they started their family. A son Matt and twin girls Penney and Pam. They moved to the Dryden area in 1963 and later added another son Garnet to the family. Mom enjoyed working in the bush along side her husband Tom. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing and looking after her family.

She is predeceased by her parents, Jessie and Dymytro Mykytyn, husband Tom, brother Peter, granddaughter Jen and great granddaughter Annabelle. Liz is survived by her sisters Sonya and Elsie and brother Johnny. Sons Matt and Garnet (Michele), daughters Penney and Pam (Charlie); grandchildren, Terry, Shawna and Melanie Weston, Malinda and Michelle Ezewski, Danny and J.J Kellar and Garet Weston, 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at the Dryden Cemetery on Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations can be made to the Dryden Regional Health Centre Equipment fund through Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden, On P8N 2X2

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net, subject heading: Weston