Draft budget presented, councillors discuss property tax increase

By Michael Christianson

Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll presented a second draft of the 2017 budget to the Committee of the Whole Monday evening in order to meet their objective of having a final budget within the month.

Three points of discussion presented by Lansdell-Roll were: $1.47 million in city funded capital spending, a revised and updated capital spending priority list from the senior management team and a zero per cent property tax increase.

Councillor Roger Valley was quick to address the zero per cent increase.

“I don’t ever see that as meeting the needs of this community,” said Valley. “I see that as just a stopgap measure because we’re in a tight spot right now, we’re carrying huge debt payments. So my point to council would be that we have capital of 1.6 something whatever the capital item is, we’re doing that because that’s what is left over after all the other bills are paid and we put the reserve the way we have to. That does not reflect the need of this community.”

Valley proposed an increase of around one per cent that would be earmarked for infrastructure. He said that small increase now would mean not having to face larger increases down the road.

Councillor Mary Trist, who also opposed zero per cent increase in the past, agreed with Valley that funds should be leveraged for roads and infrastructure.

“I don’t want to leave future generations with less than nothing,” said Trist. “Voting for a zero per cent tax increase, four in a row, I think it sends the wrong message to the federal government, I think it sends the wrong message to the province; it lets them know that everything is fine here.”

Mayor Greg Wilson opposed an increase saying that he doesn’t want to leave home owners in debt.

“The ability of the municipality or a city to finance capital infrastructure should not come from property taxes. Property taxes are there to allow a city or a municipality to function on the operating side of the organization. The capital side comes from other sources. I’d also go back to how tax hungry municipalities are, governments are, everywhere. Services that citizens of Dryden used to get when they paid for their taxes and property taxes they now have to pay additional fees for.”

Councillor Valley made note that the window for infrastructure funding from the federal government may only be open until 2021 and that the city should be taking advantage of the programs.

Councillor Martin MacKinnon praised the new Treasurer and CAO for all their hard work and supported the zero per cent tax increase.

“Obviously I’m a zero tax guy. I have been since I came here, and that’s because I’m still waiting to make sure our expenditures are completely under control or we understand them completely. We’ve got some brand new talent here and they’ve spent six months poring through everything and they’re still finding stuff that they probably can’t believe,” said MacKinnon. “Steven’s fixed all kinds of stuff in six months that should have been fixed years ago, should never have been there and that all turns into dollars that we save somewhere along the way. When those fellas come to me and say ‘I just can’t find anymore money’ well then I’m in favour of a tax increase. Before you can go to the population we represent for more money we need to make sure we have a desperate need for that money right now.”

MacKinnon added that increase in services fees are already a tax on citizens and that a property tax increase would hurt businesses that are already ‘dropping like flies’ in Dryden.