Confederation College celebrates 50 years



By Chris Marchand

Staff and students at the Regional Campus of Confederation College here in Dryden celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary, Jan. 11.

The local post-secondary education provider currently services 80 full and part time students and offers 16-24 programs.

“It’s been 42 years for the Dryden campus and 36 years for the Sioux Lookout Campus and I really think that demonstrates the commitment the Confederation College has to all of Northwestern Ontario, to our communities, our past graduates and existing students,” said Angelina Johnson, Regional Director for the Dryden and Sioux Lookout Campuses.

The celebrations weren’t limited to Dryden and Thunder Bay. All eight regional campuses hosted their own events to launch a year of celebrations. In addition, 2017 is the 50th Anniversary of all colleges in Ontario, so Confederation joins its 23 fellow institutions in recognizing the overall impact of the college system this year.

“Confederation College has a rich history of supporting learners in northwestern Ontario and we are very proud and excited to be celebrating our momentous 50th Anniversary year in 2017,” said President Jim Madder. “This year will not only be one of celebration, but will help us to reflect on our history, reconnect with members of our College and broader communities, and spark conversation about our future. It is also an important opportunity to recognize the incredible support we have received from our students, employees, alumni, donors and community partners over the years. Together we have built an admirable legacy for education in northwestern Ontario.”