Arbitration award for Dryden Police Service 

The Dryden Police Services Board wishes to advise that as a result of the legal and binding arbitration ruling, a three year settlement between the Dryden Police Association and the Dryden Police Services Board was awarded.

For uniform classifications, the 2017 increase will be 1.0 per cent effective January 1st with an additional .9 per cent in July. The award dates back to January 2015 which has been spread out from January 2015 to July 2017 involving increases of 2.25 per cent, 2.25 per cent, and 2.5 per cent to December 2016.

This increase more closely aligns the Dryden Police Service with comparable Police Services in the Province of Ontario.

The Dryden Police Services Board values the hard work and dedication of all members of the Dryden Police Association.

Acting Board Chair, Judi Green expressed, “We look forward to a continued positive working relationship with the Association.”