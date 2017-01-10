Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Arbitration award for Dryden Police Service 

News — 10 January 2017

Submitted

The Dryden Police Services Board wishes to advise that as a result of the legal and binding arbitration ruling, a three year settlement between the Dryden Police Association and the Dryden Police Services Board was awarded. 

For uniform classifications, the 2017 increase will be 1.0 per cent effective January 1st with an additional .9 per cent in July. The award dates back to January 2015 which has been spread out from January 2015 to July 2017 involving increases of 2.25 per cent, 2.25 per cent, and 2.5 per cent to December 2016. 

This increase more closely aligns the Dryden Police Service with comparable Police Services in the Province of Ontario. 

The Dryden Police Services Board values the hard work and dedication of all members of the Dryden Police Association. 

Acting Board Chair, Judi Green expressed, “We look forward to a continued positive working relationship with the Association.”

Share

Related Articles

About Author

chrismarchand

Chris Marchand is a native of Dryden, Ontario. He served his first newspaper internship at The Dryden Observer in 1998 while attending journalism studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops B.C. He's worked desks as both reporter and editor at the Fernie Free Press as well as filled the role of sports editor at the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. Marchand was named editor of the Dryden Observer in Aug. 2009.

(0) Readers Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook