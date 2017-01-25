By Michael Christianson

The Centre felt like a barnburner of a hoedown on Saturday night as Everything Fitz got the crowd into the spirit with their talented fiddles.

Everything Fitz is a family band consisting of Tom, Kerry and Julie Fitzgerald.

Julie is a is a 2-Time Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Champion, as well as 2-Time Open Step Dance Champion.

Tom also won the title of Canadian Grand Master Fiddle Champion in 2012 as a first-time competitor. Later that year he placed fifth in the US Grand Masters Championship in Nashville.

Kerry bragged at the show that she has never won a Grand Master title but she is an Ontario Open Step Dance Champion, as well as a finalist in the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Championship.

The siblings are joined by their parents Pam and Paddy and rounding out the group is guitarist Nate Douglas.

Everything Fitz captivated the audience early with the siblings’ quick fiddles, which soon turned into showcasing the sisters’ step dance skills.

Before the first intermission Kerry and Julie had a dance off adorned in Superman and Batman shirts. Their quick steps were a sight to behold and the whole evening is one that Dryden Entertainment Series goers won’t soon forget.

The Entertainment Series returns soon for The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s presentation of Last Train to Nibroc On February 8; the show begins at 7:30.