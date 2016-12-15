Warm welcome for Syrian Family at St. Joseph’s

By Michael Christianson

On Sunday morning Khaled, Dania and Celia Halabi were officially welcomed to their new home of Dryden after mass at St. Joseph’s Church.

The Halabi family arrived in Dryden on November 26 after fleeing the civil war in Syria. Before coming to Canada they had been living in Lebanon. The family was sponsored by The St. Joseph’s Syrian Refugee Committee.

“We come to country we didn’t know anything about people, about everything in this country,” said Dania. “When we live here it is beautiful, weather cold but it’s good. Better than when we lived in Lebanon and Syria.”

Dania said she hopes to bring her mother, sister and other family members to Canada.

“Syria now is fire wars. I can’t say anything about Syria because it’s very sad to speak about Syria,” said Dania.

The Halabi family wishes to thank everyone who helped to bring them to Dryden.