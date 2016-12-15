Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Warm welcome for Syrian Family at St. Joseph’s

News — 15 December 2016
The Halabi family, consisting of Dania, Khaled and baby Celia received a long awaited welcome from the St. Joseph’s Syrian Refugee Committee and community members , Sunday at the St. Joseph’s Parish Hall. Photo by Michael Christianson

By Michael Christianson

On Sunday morning Khaled, Dania and Celia Halabi were officially welcomed to their new home of Dryden after mass at St. Joseph’s Church. 

The Halabi family arrived in Dryden on November 26 after fleeing the civil war in Syria. Before coming to Canada they had been living in Lebanon. The family was sponsored by The St. Joseph’s Syrian Refugee Committee.

“We come to country we didn’t know anything about people, about everything in this country,” said Dania. “When we live here it is beautiful, weather cold but it’s good. Better than when we lived in Lebanon and Syria.”

Dania said she hopes to bring her mother, sister and other family members to Canada.

“Syria now is fire wars. I can’t say anything about Syria because it’s very sad to speak about Syria,” said Dania.

The Halabi family wishes to thank everyone who helped to bring them to Dryden.

