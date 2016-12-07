Union Duke craft a fun hybrid sound



By Chris Marchand

A merry band of misfits left an indelible mark on Dryden last week capping off a short tour in the region.

Toronto’s Union Duke was an engaging quintet with enough diverse vocal talent to keep you wondering who the front man is? Surprise, it’s all of them.

Walking some fine lines between folk, indie rock and bluegrass country, the band offer their own fork off a trail blazed by others like Mumford and Sons and perhaps even Band Of Horses.

It’s country enough to appeal to a crossover audience without veering too deeply into the superficial ‘Nashville’ sound. Instead they flirt on the edges of something older and perhaps more pure.

The Dryden Entertainment Series returns in 2017 with Everything Fitz — a step-dancing family band — Jan. 21.