New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Gardner and West’s cancer fight

By Michael Christianson

On January 1, 2017 Dock Holidays Bed and Breakfast will be hosting another Polar Bear Plunge.

Originally planned as an annual event the last plunge was held in 2014 and raised money for the Dryden Regional Health Centre. Darren Johnson says that this year the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the families of Brad West and Elizabeth Gardner to support them as they battle rare forms of cancer.

“A close friend of mine is dealing with some difficulties right now,” said Johnson. “Initially I was going to go to Fort Frances and jump in the Voyageur Lions Polar Bear thing and try to raise money for him and bring it back here. After thinking about it a bit more I thought maybe it’s best if I see if I can organize something more because there are two local families that are in need and I think there’s enough support here in town to put something together on relatively short notice and to support those two families.”

The 2014 plunge had 45 participants on a day that saw -47C wind chill; you may remember it was colder in Dryden than it was on Mars that year.

To register contact Darren at 807-220-1262 or email him at info@dockholidays.ca; registration is due by Dec. 23.