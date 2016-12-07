Losing patients? Tips from doctors and clinic staff on the best approach to getting the care you need

By Chris Marchand

Dingwall Clinic and Dryden Regional Hospital physicians and staff offer the following tips to help you go about accessing care in the most efficient way possible:

Avoid busy periods

Dr. Stephen Viherjoki says timing is often everything in booking appointments as patients tend to cluster in predictable patterns. Monday, the start of a new week is always the busiest day and the clinic gets predictably less busy as the week goes on. He suggests those with needs for screening exams aim for later in the week, or even better — the dog days of summer.

“In the summer time when it’s nice out we often have trouble giving away appointments,” says Viherjoki. “If you come on a Thursday or a Friday when it’s 25 degrees out, our phone is dead.”

If you’re calling about preventative care or predictable things, like Well Woman Exams, or screenings, don’t call on Mondays — it’s always the busiest day of the week. People will also come to the hospital on Monday for things they would never come to the hospital for on Saturday or Sunday.”

Be flexible

“For non-urgent issues, to varying degrees, the nurse practitioners are designed to complement our provision of care,”said Dr. Kory Jollymore. “Some individuals are quite steadfast that they won’t see anyone but their own doctor, but that limits their access to day clinics. If a patient calls in and says they need an appointment today with Dr. So and So, and they won’t see anyone else, they won’t get access at that point to a colleague who can access their health record.”

Utilize Family Health Team services

Patients who are managing chronic conditions don’t need a referral to access a wide array of Family Health Team services that range from Diabetes, to Blood Pressure to Heart Health and Nutrition Services among many others.

“They do a lot of the head-work for us and if they have a concern, maybe it’s a dose adjustment, they can call us and ask us, or flag us directly through the internal email system and we can expedite a lot of things without patients having to go through a full booking process,” said Viherjoki. “The communication between the Family Health Team and the doctors is really very close. Those medical programs have been designed hand-in-hand with the physician group so everyone is on board.”

See drydenfht.ca for the full range of programs.

Check the website first

Knowing how to access the information you need about the Dingwall Clinic is important as many callers looking for information end up in the booking queue. Dingwall Clinic Administrator Wendy Allan says the website contains many resources that can help patients navigate the system as well as an alternate phone number for questions.

“There are a lot of calls on the appointments line that could be re-directed,” said Allan. “Prescription renewal for example — contact your pharmacy and they’ll make the request. You may not need to make a doctor’s appointment to have that done. If you’re going on a trip and wondering what you need for shots, the nurses, or the health unit can quite often answer that question. It’s something to consider for patients before they pick up the phone.”