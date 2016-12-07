Ice Dogs win two on the road vs. Lakers, Miners



By Dryden Observer Staff

The boys are back in town tonight after a weekend on the road.

On Friday night the Dryden GM Ice Dogs took to the ice in Fort Frances to take on the Lakers.

A pre-game violation to Fort’s Dawson Waddell lead to the Ice Dogs striking early on the power play with a goal from Jacen Bracko.

Early in the second period Bracko ended up in the penalty box for a check from behind call which would lead to Dylan Kooner opening the scoring for the Lakers.

Trey Palmero would get the Dogs back on top for a couple of minutes before Jaden Gustafson tied it up for the Lakers. It would remain 2-2 for the rest of the period.

Kooner struck quick in the third period less than a minute in to give the Lakers their first lead of the game.

Jared Virtanen beat Ben Dennis to give Fort a 4-2 lead a few minutes later before Nic Noseworthy answered back for Dryden.

With thirty-three seconds left in the game and down by one Noseworthy added another goal from Quinn Robelle to force extra time.

A scoreless overtime lead to a shootout which would only see one goal from Braedyn Aubin to secure an Ice Dogs win.

The next night the team travelled north to take on the English River Miners.

Back from suspension captain Derek McPhail was back in fine form with a shorthanded goal to open up the scoring.

Minutes later Aubin added his own short-handed goal as the Ice Dogs found themselves on the penalty kill again.

Aubin and special teams continued to shine on an early power play in the second period to put the Dryden GM Ice Dogs up 3-0.

Dwayne Auger was able to beat Dennis on a Miners power play to get his team on the board.

Dryden struck quick on another power play opportunity with a goal from Braeden Allkins.

Jamie Driedger added another for the Miners to close the period at 4-2.

In the third period Dryden killed off three penalties and Allkins added a goal on the power play to give the Dryden GM Ice Dogs a 5-2 win.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. against the Fort Frances Lakers at the Memorial Arena