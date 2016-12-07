Hoshizaki stresses equality at Living Library event



By Michael Christianson

Sheryl Hoshizaki has been all over the world and wherever she goes when she gets the chance to talk about her home of Dryden she often recounts what an amazing library we have here, sot it was only fitting that she would be a guest speaker at their monthly Dryden Area Anti-Racism Network Living Library Program.

Hoshizaki remembered fondly growing up in Dryden, being a young child about town with her friends and she recalls the patient and friendly adults that would let kids run wild through their stores and businesses.

Hoshizaki was raised by parents with different backgrounds, Japanese and Icelandic, and she says their were not very many Asian families around when she was growing up.

Since coming back to Dryden she recounts being told how ‘Dryden has changed’ the emphasis being on the change and what they really meant was that the diversity in population had changed, to put it nicely.

Hoshizaki has worn many hats in the education field from teacher, to principal to President of the Federation of Women’s Teachers Association of Ontario. She recalled during her talk at the library how even in a group fighting for their own rights that some members were not as eager to give the same rights and equality to other groups. She stressed how everyone has different needs and that a discussion must occur so that everyone’s needs are met.

“You can’t undermine the importance of believing in kids if you want them to do better and it doesn’t matter if you’re an aunt, an uncle or a teacher, you have to keep throwing it out there so that people understand the impact that has,” said Hoshizaki. “You have to build a supportive community, you have a small group like this looking at how are we going to deal with issues as the world changes, as different people come to Dryden and you have to keep educating, you have to keep talking and you have to become the critical mass that says we welcome people into our communities and we build support systems for them.”