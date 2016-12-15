‘Dogs 3-1 in at home and on road last week

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs are busy before the New Year; last week they played four games with another four games to play this week before wrapping up 2016.

On Wednesday night the Dogs took on the Fort Frances Lakers at home and Nic Noseworthy got the lone goal of the first period on a power play.

Early in the second period Mark Ziobro scored his first of the year.

Fort Frances added a couple of quick goals from Maverick Lynes and Matt Tustin to tie the game. Before the frame was over Derek McPhail managed to get the Ice Dogs back on top.

They would remain on top for the rest of the game as Jacen Bracko and Braeden Allkins each got two goals to send the Lakers packing 7-2.

Dryden outshot Fort Frances 41-22.

On the weekend the boys travelled to Minnesota. First stop was Hoyt Lakes for back-to-back games against the Iron Rangers.

Friday’s game saw a scoreless first period and the Iron Rangers opened up the scoring in the second with a power play goal from Cole Thompson.

Noseworthy answered back for the Ice Dogs on the power play and Braedyn Aubin added another shortly after. Jonathan Yanovsky scored the last goal of the second period to leave the game tied at two after forty.

In the third period Jack Stensgard scored early on a power play left over from the second period.

From there the Dogs mounted their comeback. McPhail scored on a power play before Bracko scored short handed. Minutes later Bracko scored again for another Ice Dogs win 5-3.

Saturday night was the second of two against the Iron Rangers and they struck early with a goal from Logan Froberg. Less than 30 seconds later Aubin got the Ice Dogs on the board. Allkins would add another short-handed goal for the boys before Austin Boyle tied the game for Minnesota.

Allkins scored the lone goal of the second period, his seventeenth on the year.

The third period was all Dryden GM Ice Dogs as Garrett Giertuga got his first as an Ice Dog. Tristan Knott found the back of the net for his fourth of the year and Nosworthy scored short handed to hand Minnesota their second loss by a score of 6-2.

The boys fourth game of the week was in Thief River Falls to take on the Norskies.

Noseworthy scored first for Dryden and Peter Grytdahl answered back for the Norskies to leave the game tied after one.

The second period saw Alex Daman score for the Norskies and Trey Palmero answered back for Dryden. The game was again tied after forty minutes.

Three unanswered goals on the third period led to a 5-2 Ice Dog defeat.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs are playing back at home this week with on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.