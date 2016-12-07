Clinic/ER woes boil down to too few docs, say hospital admins

By Chris Marchand

A human resources problem lies at the heart of complex and multi-layered challenges of the delivery of health care in Dryden, say local doctors and hospital administrators.

While patients have expressed frustration at the difficulty in accessing primary care appointments at the Dingwall Clinic, much of the load is shifting to Dryden Regional Health Centre (DRHC) where well over half of emergency room traffic is driven by non-emergent patients.

But it’s not the clinic’s phone system that’s preventing you from getting an appointment, say doctors — it’s high demand from an aging community coping with high rates of chronic illness.

The Dingwall Clinic booking system consists of 25 incoming phone lines operated by three staff during the busiest booking periods.

“If a person calls the clinic and they get a busy signal, that means there’s 25 people in the queue ahead of them,” said Dr. Stephen Viherjoki, Chief of Medical Staff at DRHC. “Almost every day we fill every appointment available. The pinch point isn’t the phone system. We could add five more staff to answer the phones and you would be told we don’t have an appointment for you that much faster.”

“The crux of our problem is that we’ve never had enough appointments to fill the demand,” adds Viherjoki. “We have a physician supply problem and until that’s addressed we’re going to have this fundamental mismatch between caller demand and our ability to provide appointments.”

Viherjoki reminds patients that most doctors have a portion of their day dedicated to same-day appointments, though they often book up fast, leaving patients who need to be seen in the short-term with one option: the emergency department at DRHC.

DRHC Chief Executive Officer Wade Petranik says there are systemic problems which also play a significant role in the way the present situation has evolved. While not ideal, Petranik says without the volume of primary care patients (8,000 of a total 14,000 annually) moving through the ER, the hospital wouldn’t attract enough funding from the Ministry of Health to pay the doctors to operate it.

“We struggle with this with the LHIN and the ministry — they say, ‘you have to do something to get your emerg volumes down, you’re a small community.’ We’re saying ‘if we do that, then we’re not going to have an emergency department. I think that’s a pretty important service to have.”

Currently there are 14 practicing physicians in Dryden, serving over 10,000 rostered patients. Petranik says Dryden’s ideal scenario to cover all aspects of hospital and clinic service is around 20 doctors. But that number can be problematic as a higher number of docs lowers the threshold of what an incoming doctor can expect to earn — an important factor in recruitment and retention.

DRHC is currently recruiting for two more positions to fill the spaces left by recent retirements and Viherjoki says local docs are generally unconcerned with the idea of diluting their earnings at this point.

“We still haven’t replaced the services we’ve lost after Dr. Dahmer died and Drs. Whittaker and Mazurski retired,” said Viherjoki. “We haven’t stopped recruiting — there’s never been a conversation around the table where someone’s said, ‘I’m worried about my income, please don’t bring someone else here’.”