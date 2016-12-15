City facing more assessment woes with Canadian Tire

By Chris Marchand

The City of Dryden’s problems with the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation continue as council received word this past week of a province-wide settlement between MPAC and the Canadian Tire Corporation to roll back the retailer’s property taxes.

The city is expecting to find itself on the hook for a total of $88,708.84 in retroactive commercial property tax refunds dating from the 2013 tax year to the present. The MPAC settlement is expected to lower the assessed value of the local commercial property from $3.4 million to $2.6 million.

The Municipal Working Group, with representatives from affected communities, that collaborated with MPAC to negotiate the deal is recommending that affected communities accept the terms as they are presented.

“I’m not sure we have any choice but to accept the agreement,” said City Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll. “We could always appeal it but I don’t know if that would be successful or worth our time.”

Lansdell-Roll says the city’s eroding commercial assessment base is a serious concern and that council will have to decide whether to take an annual $22,177.21 hit to its revenues, or try to maintain revenues by recouping it on the shoulders of other local businesses.

“I have a lot of problems with this,” said councillor Roger Valley. “We need to complain viciously — it might be the only satisfaction we have. The legislation says that they can get these deals back four years which are crushing to us at this point. Over and over and over again, we’re going to face this. It’s not going to end. Is there some explanation on our side about why this is such a great deal for us? Because it keeps MPAC out of an ARB (Assessment Review Board) hearing?”

Valley went as far as to suggest the City draft a resolution that would be distributed across the province to eliminate retroactivity in assessment appeals.