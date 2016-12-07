Author Chacaby speaks about her two-spirited journey



By Michael Christianson

Ma-Nee Chacaby was told at a young age that she would have a hard life. Now that she is older she is looking back at her path to help teach and guide others.

Chacaby was in Dryden last week to promote her autobiography at the library before making her way to the Centre for a screening of Fire Song for which she has a leading role.

At the library Chacaby recounted some stories from her book ‘A Two-Spirit Journey: The Autobiography of a Lesbian Ojibwa-Cree Elder.’ Chacaby was given up for adoption by her mother when she was young and raised by her Cree grandmother. Although her grandmother was blind and in her 90s she taught Chacaby many skills including trapping and hunting. Her grandmother was also the first to tell her that she is two-spirited.

Chacaby spoke about the Sixties Scoop and how she avoided being picked up, she is still not sure if she would have been better off at home or in school.

“I felt I was not lucky and I thought they were more luckier than I was because they got to go to residential school and I thought they got treated better than I did because in my community I didn’t get treated any better,” she said. “I had similar situations they had when they went to residential school. The only thing is we didn’t have it with the nuns or priests we had it with old men and old women and drunks and family too. It was abusive.”

From escaping an abusive arranged marriage to recovering from alcohol abuse Chacaby’s book deals with hardships through humour and compassion.

Despite it all she said the hardest task she has taken on is her roll as Evie in the new film Fire Song which was made in Northern Ontario. The hard work was worth it for the first time actor who was already recognized when she was in Toronto.

“People from Australia came and showed their play and it was a good play. After it was over I was standing around with everyone, you know how you mingle, this lady says ‘I know you! I know you so good. I like you.’ So I asked, ‘Where do I know you from?’ ‘Oh I’ve been travelling with you’ she says. ‘Where?’ and then she says ‘oh I was on a plane from Australia and I saw you on the movie called Fire Song, you’re Evie.’ She said I really liked your part.