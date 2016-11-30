Update on City’s debt repayment strategy at budget consultation

By Michael Christianson

Dryden Council opened their doors last week for a public open house regarding future budgets and paying down the city’s debt was on everyone’s mind.

This was new treasurer Steven Landsdell-Roll’s first budget since taking up the position and he said that the debt is limiting what they can do as far as capital and infrastructure projects.

“I wanted to present that for a municipality of this size we are heavily indebted and our debt servicing is taking up a significant portion of our finances on an annual basis but we have a plan in place,” said Landsdell-Roll. “The next four years are going to be high debt servicing years but then at the end of 2020 two-thirds of our debt will be paid off and it becomes a much more manageable number and under our plan by the end of 2030 we’ll have no debt.”

With at least a few years of belt tightening the city will be looking for help more from the provincial and federal governments.

Mayor Wilson praised his team for their report and he was happy to see the detailed list of capital spending projects that was presented to council. He reiterated the feeling of pressure the debt had everyone under.

“For this capital budget we are constrained. We are so limited in what we can do until 2021 when our debt repayment comes down to a million. The frustration that I have is if you look at our history of our municipal tax rates, how they have changed over the years, we have to make some decisions as a council. How do we keep within the budget when we have identified 10 million dollars worth of capital expenditures? If we want to balance the budget we can only come up with 1.5 so where are we going to get the extra money? So we get a lot of programs that the province and the feds fund, we don’t necessarily have the same priority as they do,” said Wilson. “The way that they did it this year involving all the managers has really helped make sure we look under every rock for everything and anything that needs to be done, prioritize them, and then the end result is yea we have a list of ten million dollars that we have to figure out how to finance but we’re not going to do it all. But the way they did it the urgent priorities will be looked after but we’re also keeping in mind how can we leverage that federal and provincial money.”