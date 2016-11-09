Unearthing the past



By Michael Christianson

Ever since Wayne Dalberg got his metal detector he has been searching the area around his Oxdrift home to see what he could uncover; he had no idea his search would lead to a medal belonging to a man who died in the First World War.

Dalberg had some experience digging up old metals before he found the war medal, he had uncovered old coins and other left behind relics, but nothing quite like this.

“When I pulled it out of the ground, the house had burnt, so it was just black. It was actually face down luckily and I hit it with the shovel on the backside digging. I was thinking it was copper or brass not bronze.”

Dalberg found the medal on August 27 of this year and through the coming weeks his daughter Ashley White would help him to unearth the story behind this piece of history.

What they had found was a Memorial Plaque from the First World War. Known as the Dead Man’s Penny, the plaque is about 5 inches across and was given to the next-of-kin of all British and British Empire service personnel who were killed as a result of the war. 1,355,000 plaques were issued, using 450 tonnes of bronze to produce.

The biggest clue on the medal was the name of the fallen solider, James Samuel Lyle. Their research would lead them through the Canadian Census from 1901 and 1911 and they would even find the attestation paper belonging to him.

James Samuel Lyle was born on June 22, 1893 in Deerwood, Manitoba. He enlisted on January 26, 1915. On his attestation paper James wrote that he was a woodsman by trade and he was unmarried. He stated he had previous military experience with the 18th Mounted Rifles of Manitoba.

James Samuel Lyle lost his life at the Battle of Mont Sorrel in Ypres, Belgium. The battle was fought between June 2 and June 14, 1916. He is commemorated among those killed in battle with no known resting place on the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres.

Dalberg has spoken to the Lyle family and plans to return the medal to the family sometime after Remembrance Day.

James’ nephew Jim Lyle, now 82, was quite surprised to hear from Dalberg, he didn’t know the medal existed and he wondered if his father George knew of its existence.

“All I know is all the history over the years that I got from my dad, and he was the baby brother of the four boys, and the four girls, he had to have been around 12 years old when his brother, my uncle Jim, was killed,” said Lyle. “He was actually blown to little bits with a German artillery shell, that’s how he died. He was a night bomber, he carried a satchel of grenades and he hand bombed the German trenches, that was his job.”

Dalberg figures the medal must have been underground for at least sixty years and that the old Lyle homestead burned down sometime between 1948 and 1956 leaving behind a treasure that has waited until now to be uncovered and have its story told.