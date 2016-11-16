Too many false alarms, police consider upping penalty fees

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden Police Service wants you to pay more for crying wolf.

Chief Palson spoke to the Committee of the Whole on Monday evening to discuss the city’s false alarm policy. The current bylaw was implemented in 1989 and requires an update to reflect current references, definitions and penalty fees for false alarms.

Palson said that when he took over as chief that this by-law was not being enforced strongly and that the penalty of $15 does little to deter false alarms that take away police resources, sometimes having to wait around for a key holder to arrive on scene.

In August there were 34 false alarm calls and seven of those were repeat offenders. Palson named businesses such as Canadian Tire as the main repeat culprits, commercial alarms. Palson suggested a fee increase from $15 up to $50. Some councilors still felt the amount was too low to deter big businesses from fixing the issue. The DPS would like the old by-law repealed and a new by-law come into force. The issue will be before council next week.