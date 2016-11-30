Starting young to create artistic culture in Dryden schools

By Michael Christianson

Last week Fine Arts students from Open Roads School got a glimpse into their future with a visit to the Dryden High School.

Students visited the drama, art and music departments of the high school and got the opportunity to learn from teachers as well as students.

“I think it’s pretty fun because you get to play with people who have been playing longer than you and they get to show you how to play better for when you get to there,” said Grade 7 student Kyle Rutter.

Rutter has been playing trumpet since the beginning of Grade 6 and he is looking forward to studying under Ryan Graham at the high school.

Open Roads music instructor Stephen Cortens emphasized the benefits of learning music and that it helps to build better students. He praised Dryden High School’s music program for allowing his students to come in and learn from their experience.

“It’s wonderful; there’s a wonderful program here. There’s a lot to offer for the kids. There’s a great musical culture that’s happening right now and for the kids to be a part of that furthers their growth as young musicians,” said Cortens.

Graham was quick to praise Cortens on the foundation that he is laying in this culture.

“Stephen has done an incredible job with young people with getting them the right fundamentals, getting them on the right track, and that’s why we like doing this, what he is doing is just amplified by my students,” said Graham. “More importantly this is about making lasting music connections for years and years so when they come into the school it’s all about having that easy transition.”