St. Joseph’s group anticipating arrival of refugee family

By Chris Marchand

A long wait for one of the local organizations devoted to sponsoring refugee families fleeing the Syrian conflict is nearly over.

The St. Joseph’s Syrian Refugee Committee expect part of their sponsored family to arrive in Dryden this weekend.

Three members of the Halabi Family — a young couple in their 20s including Khaled and Dania along with 15 month-old Celia — arrived in Thunder Bay Nov. 22 where they spent a few days reconnecting with newly-settled relatives there before heading to Dryden.

“They left Syria and have been living in Lebanon, in Beirut, for several years,” said the St. Joseph Refugee Committee’s Dayna Debenedet. “They’re excited to be reuniting with some family that they have in the Northwest already. It’s been a long process for them.”

An additional two adult members of the Halabi Family are expected to arrive as their immigration applications are processed.

An official welcoming to greet the family has been set for Sunday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph’s Parish Hall.

Debenedet says the Halabi family were fortunate to escape to a fully-functioning city where communications and access to services were intact — a factor she thinks aided their application process.

Another Syrian family, the Janbalis — sponsored by another local group, The Dryden Syrian Refugee Committee — continue to wait in a refugee camp in Iraq where they’ve spent the last four years living in a tarp tent.

“I think that our applications went in around a similar time,” said Debenedet. “Our family was in or near Beirut where there were a lot of government services, which could have expedited the process. They could get to embassies for their interviews and background checks rather easily. It’s been pretty much a full year that we’ve been working on the project though. It has seemed like a long time and we’re excited to get them here.”

Debedenet says no one is too sure what the family’s grasp of the language is, but she says they will be well-supported.

“It will be a see-how-it goes process once they arrive, but we anticipate they will need some support in learning English,” she said.

On Monday, Dryden Syrian Refugee Committee’s Ghada Ibrahim issued a detailed update on the group’s Facebook page on their continuing efforts to sponsor the six-person Janbali family who, like many sponsored families, are still waiting in difficult living conditions in an unstable environment.

Part of Ibrahim’s Facebook statement read… “The Janbali family were contacted by the Canadian Embassy in Jordan on Oct. 7, 2016 and their contact information was verified by the embassy in preparation for their interview process and what is required after (medical examination and finalizing approval and travel to Canada). The agent advised Mr. Janbali that they will be called in to be interviewed a week from the date of the phone call but this has not taken place yet. Iraq is a very disorganized country currently, so that may further effect the speed of the application.”

Ibrahim assures the community that the committee remains active and that monetary and material donations collected on behalf of the family remain secure and protected.