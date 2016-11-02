Robert Heinrich Egli 1927 – October 18th, 2016



In loving memory of Robert Heinrich Egli, aged 89 years, who passed away peacefully at Princess Court with his wife and family by his side on October 18th, 2016.

Robert was born in 1927 in Switzerland. He came to Canada in 1951 and worked on farms and in a bush camp. The following spring, Margarit joined him in Canada and they were married in Port Arthur. They moved to Dryden and purchased the farm property in Minnitaki which would grow to become Egli’s Sheep Farm. Robert worked very hard in the bush harvesting trees and then in the paper mill until 1965 when he and Margarit began farming full time.

The farm grew with his vision and dedication. With the help of his three sons he added a wool shop, manufacturing facility and an animal park and shared his love of farming with the public by hosting the annual Easter Open Barn. He served his community in many ways and received agricultural and entrepreneurial awards. His family was most important to him, especially his beloved wife Margarit. He was blessed with her love and devotion throughout their 64 years of marriage.

Robert is survived by his wife Margarit, sons, Ron (Evelyne) of Victoria, Bobby (Anna) and Peter (Denise) both of Minnitaki, and by seven grandchildren: Amber (Yon), Dylan, Caitlin and Ethan, Luke (Carley), Rachel and Sarah, step-grandchildren Ann and John and a great grandson Marshall. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A funeral took place on Monday, October 24th at First Baptist Church and he has been laid to rest in the Minnitaki Cemetery.

