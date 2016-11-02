Reckless Revival: A series on the rise in youth drinking and impaired driving

Shaken and stirred

Have we grown complacent in our attitudes towards alcohol and impaired driving?

By Chris Marchand

As a front line crisis response professional in the field of mental health and addictions, Marcel Penner routinely bears witness to the needless pain and suffering wrought by impaired driving on both its victims and perpetrators. As a parent he, like many others, struggles with the best way to help his kids navigate the risks of a youth culture that has long held alcohol in high regard.

Penner says he is continually struck by the absurd and senseless destruction to lives that can result from getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

“It’s needless because it ultimately boils down to a choice,” says Penner. “I feel that the information about the consequences of drinking and driving is not hidden. It’s very clear and well advertised, made known through the media, TV, the Internet, through the schools — people talk about these things. You have a choice to make arrangements. Have a discussion with your group, designate a driver, or pre-plan to spend the night at someone’s place. What is it in our community that’s interfering with that? Some people seem to think they should be driving anyway.”

Is it a question of ‘social license’ among a peer group that lacks the same taboos as generations who came before? Is there a lack of regard for the messaging that emerges from law enforcement sources?

As the Crisis Response Services Supervisor for Dryden Regional Mental Health and Addictions Service, Penner meets people from all sides of the issue in his work, from the grieving families of those who’ve lost their lives in alcohol-related collisions, to those in often court-appointed counselling who are working through the life-altering consequences of their choices.

“One of the things we’ve really seen change in the last couple of years is how society has been affected by technology — our lives are filled with distractions,” he said. “I wonder how that has played a part in how people respond to serious messaging. We, as parents and community members, need to start taking this more seriously than we have been. We’ve normalized (alcohol) to the point where we’re too comfortable. Maybe we need to have a little bit of tension and discomfort around this issue to stir things up and have those tough conversations in our homes.”

Perhaps the most difficult question is issue that which faces parents. What level of complicity in a son or daughter’s activities around alcohol are you willing to accept in the interest of managing risky behaviour and helping them make safe decisions?

“It’s a very polarizing question,” said Penner. “I can appreciate if a person says to me they’d rather be involved in their kids (drinking) activities in the sense that it’s safer — that makes sense to me. But to use that as a excuse or a cop-out and no supervision is happening, that’s a problem and it’s not helping. The other extreme is to ban it outright, stick your head in the sand and pretend that nothing’s happening. I don’t think that’s a helpful point of view either. The truth of the matter is that whether we like or not there are going to be young people out there drinking. I feel that the correct perspective is somewhere in between.”