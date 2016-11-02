Rebranding effort underway for Best Western Hotels



By Michael Christianson

The Best Western Plus in Dryden is one of the first in the hotel chain to display new signage as the company is doing more to differentiate between their brands.

The Best Western was built in 1975 in Dryden and has gone through several changes over the years but this is perhaps one of the biggest.

“It started out as an initiative from our corporate offices. They wanted to differentiate the three Best Western descriptors,” said General Manager Mike Readman. “About five years ago our hotel became a Best Western Plus, which is an upper mid range competitor. What they found was after all of that investment and quite a significant investment in upgrades to hotel no one could really see the difference, the Best Western logo, the Best Western Plus and the Best Western Premier logos were very much the same. The logo that they had run was just over 20 years old, the one that everybody was very comfortable with, very identifiable. So they started talking a couple of years ago about freshening the whole thing. Bringing best Western into a more contemporary feel.”

The three brands now have three very distinct logos; Best Western’s core brand logo will remain blue while Best Western Plus has a cranberry coloured logo and Best Western Premier is red and gold.

The old logo will be completely gone from all Best Westerns by the end of the year.