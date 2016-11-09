

Phyllis Louise Kincaid, 78 (Nanny) of Dryden, Ontario, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Friday, October 28, 2016 at the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Born in Erna, Ontario to Alphonse and Sophie Desserre, Phyllis was raised on the family farm. She attended a small rural school in North Branch and then high school in Fort Frances. At nineteen she met her husband Ron in Sioux Narrows while she was working at a fishing lodge and he was working for the Ministry of Natural Resources; they married that fall on November 16, 1957. The next 25 years the family grew to 5 very busy children and we moved many times throughout Northern Ontario due to MNR Transfers, with Mom lovingly creating a home wherever we landed.

Ron and Phyllis retired in 1991 and they were able to enjoy camping and fishing more often. They travelled throughout Canada and the United States with a big trip to Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii. Later, the year was split between their home in Dryden and being snow birds spending winters in Vista del Lago Florida making many new lifelong friends. Mom also enjoyed her many casino trips throughout the USA and in Manitoba

Phyllis is survived by her children Dave (Lynda) Kincaid, Debra Kincaid (Ron), Michelle Kincaid (Wayne) and Pamela Skillen (Martin). She is also survived by her brothers Wilton Desserre, Howard (Debbie) Desserre, Valbert (Wendy) Desserre, Elwood Desserre, sister-in-law Janis Heinl of BC; grandchildren Robert Kincaid (Sabrina), Daniel Kincaid, Matthew Heitto (Laura), Kate Eddison (Justin), Raymond Heitto (Stephanie), Jesse Bedford (Ben), Michael Bedford, Morgan and Liam Skillen as well as her six great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, best friend, dance partner and love of her life Ron in February 2016, daughter Judy (Kincaid) Manning (July 2016), her parents Alphonse and Sophie Desserre, brother Gary Desserre, sister Alvena Desserre, sister-in-laws Sandra, Elizabeth, Elaine and Deanna, and step father-in-law Elliott Lloyd.

A special thank you for the professional care and compassion from the gang at the Dryden Go-getters Centre, her friends, the nurses, doctors and other employees at the Dryden Regional Heath Centre, the nurses, personal support workers and service providers from Paramed and CCA, who made both the family and Phyllis’ lives easier.

As per Phyllis’ wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service and interment in the Dryden Cemetery will be held later this week.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Dryden and Sioux Lookout Association for Community Living through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca