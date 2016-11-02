Nikolaus (Nick) Tudose – April 20, 1931 – October 21, 2016



Born in Bucharest, Romania to parents Marian (Dad) and Maria (Mom), predeceased by his brother George in 2012. Left to mourn his memory is Nick’s sister Ecaterina (Mihail), many nieces, nephews and extended family in Romania.

Nick left Romania and moved to Canada in 1950. He spent time working in Thunder Bay then moving west to work in Whitecliff near Sioux Lookout at the Hammermill bush camp. Moving to Dryden in 1953 he started working at the Dryden Paper Company Woodlands Division in the spring of 1954. In Dryden he met Anne Ambridge through a mutual friend and Nick and Anne became inseparable for over 50 years until her death in 2002. Through Anne, Nick gained a readymade big family.

Papa, Uncle Nick, Great Uncle loved to share stories about his heritage and his European adventures with all, young or old. He loved to cook and there was always a great meal of cabbage rolls on every special occasion. Nick was very mechanically inclined. The company recognized his skills and sent him to Sweden for training where he gained the knowledge to share with his coworkers.

Nick and Anne loved to travel and would plan a trip to B.C. every summer to visit family. There were other trips to the US and southern Ontario. On several occasions Nick was able to travel back to Romania which he enjoyed very much. In Nick’s younger days he enjoyed hunting and being out in the bush. Nick always had a good hunting or fishing story to tell.

One of Nick’s greatest loves was gardening. From the fresh manure smells to the neighbourly competitions with Bob from across the street he loved everything about growing his own vegetables. Nick also had his challenges with trying to keep the ground hogs out of the garden.

Nicks recent years kept him at home most of the time but when he did venture out he loved to see and talk to people, always a socialite.

Nicks family would like to thank all of the home care professionals from Para-Med, the nurses, nurse practitioners, Dr. Steven Viherjoki and the paramedics for their wonderful care. We have been so fortunate to have had such a great person in our lives. We will miss you “Papa, Uncle and Great Uncle Nick”.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Nick’s life was held on Friday, October 28th, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. in The Moffat Chapel of the Stevens Funeral Home withPastor Velma Henderson officiating. Interment will take place in the Dryden Cemetery.