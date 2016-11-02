Subscribe to our RssFollow us on Twitter!Follow us on Facebook!

Nellie Lellava Nee Woitowicz 1932 – October 25, 2016

Obituaries — 02 November 2016

Mrs. Nellie Lellava nee Woitowicz, age 84 years, passed away peacefully with family at her side at T.B.R.H.S.C. on Tuesday, October 25, 2016. Arrangements are pending completion at the Harbourview Funeral Centre, Thunder Bay (807-346-9880). In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Nellie to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the ICU at T.B.R.H.S.C. or the Dryden Second Chance Pet Network. A complete obituary will be published.

On-line condolences may be offered at:

www.harbourviewfuneral.ca

