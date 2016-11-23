Museum looking for support during transition



By Michael Christianson

After 30 years of dedication to the Dryden and District Museum Leah Gardner is set to retire as curator. As she wraps up loose ends she is reflecting on her time at the museum and her and the advisory board hope that council keeps the status quo.

The Dryden & District Museum was established in 1960 to commemorate Dryden’s fiftieth anniversary and was located in the Tourist Bureau on Highway 17. Louise Meloney was the first curator. That was where Leah began her career. She says that Meloney did a lot for the community including moving the museum to its current location.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here, it’s gone fast you know and I just look back as I’m going through our photographic record of all the things that we’ve done over the years it’s just like wow,” said Leah. “Exhibits, travelling exhibits, there was a time when travelling exhibits would basically come to you free so we would have to pay a little bit but the shipping was free. We had the Egypt Gift of the Nile come to our museum, just a number of them, Islam, that was a beautiful exhibit. Just about every travelling exhibit that was offered through the Royal Ontario Museum we had as well as through the Museum of Civilization. I don’t think there’s a day I haven’t been happy in my job.”

Leah hopes that council will find a full time qualified curator to take over for her and that council keeps the museum budget on par with previous years. She knows first hands the many hats you have to wear in this position from running the facility, looking after the collection, planning, bringing in exhibits, installations, research, memberships and the list goes on.

While other museums in the area have brought on staff or interns Leah has had to rely on the work of volunteers to help her keep up but she says there are only so many hours and so much she can ask of them.

“Dryden’s been the one that is really kind of non-supportive. I think they just don’t understand what a museum is all about, I think they think of it as a business and you can’t think of museums as a business because we’re not,” said Leah. “We’re never going to make money and it’s not about how many people come through the door, it isn’t. I could start renting free movies and get lots of people coming through the door but that’s not what a museum is about. A museum is about preserving the history of the community so the donors who gave us things in the past who are no longer here we want to make sure we’re their voice and we want to make sure we are the voice for people who aren’t here that we’re saving that collection, that it’s going to be here In the future for them should they want to see what it was like in the past. And we’re here for the present day people who want to enjoy the museum and the things that a museum can offer but you can only do so much.”

Everyone is invited to a come and go reception on December 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum to honor Leah and her career.