Miners continue winning ways

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs travelled on the weekend to take on the English River Miners.

The first period would see no penalties until the final minute of the frame and the lone goal belonged to Trevor Pereverzoff of the Miners off an assist from Ryder Prue and Austin Kuhn.

The second period was equally as close for much of the frame until 14 minutes in when Sidney Gladue of English River was called for hooking.

Dryden was able to capitalize on the power play with a goal coming from Eric Stout, his nineteenth of the year, with assist coming from Derek McPhail and Nic Noseworthy.

Kuhn would get the lead back for the Miners just over a minute later.

The English River Miners would visit the penalty box five times in the final period while the Dryden GM Ice Dogs managed to stay out of the box, but were unable to capitalize on the opportunities.

Sidney Gladue of the Miners scored the only goal of the third period with less than a minute left on an empty net.

Dryden outshot English River 39 to 29.

This was the first game for newly acquired defenseman Cody Warner from Minnesota. He joins the team from the Winnipeg Blues. His physical presence was obvious during his debut Friday night.

Patrick Zubick was in net for the Ice Dogs; he and Ben Dennis will be sharing net duties for the time being after the team traded their previous goalie Taylor Unruh.

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs will play English River Wednesday night at the Memorial Arena before travelling to Thunder Bay to take on the North Stars for a pair of games.