Long-term outlook calling for colder than average winterRotary recognizes young performing artists

By Chris Marchand

Winter is coming.

And it’s going to be, well… a little colder than normal, though nothing outside the realm of Canadian experience and certainly not on par with the ‘polar vortex’ of previous years.

Meteorologist Nadine Powell with the Weather Network says the moderate La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean indicate that the region including from Central Prairies all the way to the Ottawa Valley can expect colder than average temperatures. Average highs for the period of December, January and February in the northwest region hover around -10C with an average temperature of -15C. Powell projects those values to fall a few degrees below that for the next few months.

“Some of the large-scale global atmospheric patterns we see now trending towards this picture,” said Powell. “Temperatures in the North Pacific are looking quite warm so the pattern we see setting up is more cold air coming down further to the central sections of the country and into the Great Lakes region.”

As for snow cover, Powell says it can be much more difficult to model precipitation in a long-term way because storms can be very localized.

“We can get an indication of where the general track of storms will be — knowing how the jet stream will line up will give you an indication of where we’ll see storms trending, but a few just a few kilometres can make a huge difference in how much snow or precipitation you get or whether you see anything at all. It’s a bit harder to pinpoint.”

Powell says the Dryden region can expect close to seasonal amounts of winter precipitation which amounts on average to a water equivalent of around 75-100 millimetres.

While La Nina, was responsible for the harsh winter of 2013-14, Powell, says the effect won’t be quite as pronounced this winter.

“It may be quite similar to the last period when we had La Nina in 2013-14. While we do anticipate a few cold outbreaks, it seems it won’t be as cold as that memorable period when ‘polar vortex’ was on everyone’s lips. We’ll have a few cold spells but perhaps not as long lasting as we had a few years back.”