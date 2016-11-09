Len Rustan – November 3, 1923 ~ October 29, 2016



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Leonard Joel Rustan, who passed away peacefully at the Dryden Regional Health Centre on Saturday, October 29, 2016, with his family by his side.

Len was born on November 3rd, 1923 in Spalding, Saskatchewan to John and Olena Rustan. He was the 2nd youngest of seven siblings. The family moved to Dyment in 1927 and as a very young boy, Len worked with his dad cutting wood and later worked in underground mining at the Gold Rock and Wendigo mines.

In 1943, Len joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and served overseas with 440 Squadron of the R.C.A.F. on Tactical Service in England, France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. He was the Leading Aircraftsman with Armour Crew of the 440 Squadron, 143 Wing. His duties included loading the guns, attaching bombs and rockets to the Typhoon planes. He was in active service overseas for three years.

On return to Canada, he continued to work in mining and was employed by Kenwest Mines (Gold Rock) and Dickenson Mines in Red Lake; later moving to Dryden to work for North American Lumber and then for Dick Saville, where Len learned his carpentry and woodworking skills, including cabinetry and small boat building.

It was here that he met the love of his life, Verna Pollard, and they were married on August 28th, 1947 and have celebrated 69 wonderful years together.

On April 1, 1949, Len and Verna started a small coffee shop in Dryden and called it the LenVer Inn. In 1954, they added a four-unit motel and extended the coffee shop into a full service restaurant. As the years progressed, additional motel units were added. In 1984, Len & Verna retired from the business.

After retirement, Len enjoyed bowling with the senior league and stayed active in his carpentry work. Over the years, the family have enjoyed many special treasures that he created and built.

Len’s greatest joy in life was his family. He loved his family as they loved him. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Many happy memories will be cherished of family gatherings, vacations and summers spent at the family camp on Blue Lake.

Len is survived by his wife, Verna and their four children, Valorie (Wade) Garrow, Garry (Sandra) Rustan, Marilyn Rustan and David (Shirlee) Rustan. Len is affectionately known as “Poppi” to his eleven Grandchildren: Stephen & Graham Garrow, Laura (Kevin) Margarit & Lindsay (Matt) Garrow; Mark (Marcie) & Kevin (Jocelyne) Rustan; Jennifer (Travis) Randell & Michael Coombes; Kyle, Brock (Chelsea) and Joel Rustan; and ten Great-Grandchildren: Caleb, Sarah, Alex, Kayden, Baylor, Iver, Nora, Benjamin, Olivia and Dawson. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Len was predeceased by his parents, John and Olena Rustan, two infant sisters, Jenny and Laura, his brother Norman Rustan and sisters Clara Oberg, Ida Ponton, Agnes Rask and May Tapsay.

If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the First United Church or Dryden Regional Health Centre.

After Glow

I’d like the memory of me

to be a happy one.

I’d like to leave an after-glow

of smiles when life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo,

whispering softly down the ways,

of happy times and laughing time

and bright and sunny days.

I’d like the tears of those who grieve,

to dry before the sun,

Of happy memories that I leave

When my life is done.

A Memorial Funeral Service was held on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 10:00 a.m.

in First United Church with Reverend Erin McIntyre Garrick officiating.

Interment has taken place in the Oxdrift Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to the First United Church or DRHC Foundation through Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1.