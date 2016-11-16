Kenneth George Skene 1950-2016

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth George Skene of Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 7th. 2016 at the age of 66. Ken was born in Dryden, Ontario on February 27, 1950. He married Jill Nadon on February 2nd, 1974. His second marriage was to Brenda on April 20th, 1985. They were married 31 years. Ken is survived by his wife Brenda, his mother Evelyn Shepherd of Dryden, Sons Darren Skene (Amy) of Red Deer, Alta, Michael Erickson (Amber) daughter Kelly Erickson of Winnipeg. Sisters Cathy (Moshe) Skene, Winnipeg. Janice (Patrick) Skene, Arborg, MB. Linda (Mike) Dillon of Thunder Bay. Grandchildren Kayleigh & Mason Skene, Rayne, Makenna & Everett Erickson. Nieces & nephews Melissa, Daniel, Andrew, Dustin, Valerie, Lindsay as well as many other family & friends.

Ken was predeceased by his father Neil Skene, stepfather Keith Shepherd & Jill (Skene) Tomlinson.

Ken was in the Armed Forces for 25 years serving as a radio technician & then moved on to working with the reserves & commissionaires. He enjoyed playing the guitar, writing music & spending time with his grandchildren. He was also actively involved as an elder on the church board.

Ken was a very gentle man and loved with all his heart. He will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Funeral service was held on 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2016 at Elm Chapel, 546 Portage Ave. Wpg.