Help comes from afar to replace stolen TV at 330 Van Horne

By Michael Christianson

On Sunday October 24 someone walked into the seniors complex at 330 Van Horne Avenue and stole a new 39-inch flat screen RCA television.

Crime stoppers and police are still looking for the culprit but a new television has taken its place thanks to a former Dryden resident.

Kelly Melanson is living and working out in Fort McMurray, Alberta but he still keeps a close eye on his former home.

“I’ve been away for years and I follow what’s going on around town. I always read the Observer online and I read CKDR website and this and that just to keep up with what’s going on,” said Melason. “I wasn’t sure who I could ask to help me out with this initiative, one of the guys I thought of right away was Richard McCarthy because he’s a staple in Dryden and has been for quite some time so I asked him if he’d help me out with this and he did pretty good for me.”

Melason transferred the money to McCarthy who picked up the new television from Dufrense and delivered it to the seniors’ complex.

Melason says his desire to give back has been amplified ever since wild fires tore through the city where he now lives.

“I think what really changed my outlook on life, one of the things, I have a different outlook in terms of how Canada came together and helped out Fort McMurray during the wild fires, all the generous donations and stuff like that,” said Melason. “This was a small way for me to give back, but I mean because I am a former resident of Dryden and still refer to it as my home and when I saw the story it kind of just hit me that I need to do something.”

He said that stealing is terrible enough let alone taking from grandparents and community elders.