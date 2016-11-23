Hearts grow two sizes – The Ennis Sisters drag reporter kicking and screaming into Christmas Spirit

By Chris Marchand

With files from Dr. Seuss

There’s something you should know about the resident of Row A, Seat 7. He’s not a fan of Christmas music, at least not before the more reasonable date of Dec. 15.

Before then you’ll find him hating the whole Christmas Season.

Please don’t ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

It could be, perhaps, that his shoes were too tight.

It could be his head wasn’t screwed on just right.

Well I’ll tell you why.

Christmas music is compelling, it moves us to feel and act in certain ways. But when you’re a good six weeks out from the sweet baby Jesus’ birthday you can be fairly certain that jingling sound is mostly being used to separate you from your cash.

That something that can be so beautiful and deeply ingrained in us can be used for such ugliness, such relentless consumer pressure…well, that’s where my complicated feelings around Christmas music come from. There’s too many people doing it wrong.

But then there’s those who are doing it right, like The Ennis Sisters. What is it about what they do that makes me forget that I hate Christmas music?

The Newfoundland trio, along with percussionist and guest singer Mark Murphy had Dryden in the palm of the hands, Sunday with their collection of original and re-worked Christmas favourites in the East Coast tradition.

It could be the stripped-down authenticity of their arrangements with angelic harmonies that seem so effortless you try, in vain, to match them. Your voice catching in your throat as you remember how hard it is to sing that well.

There the warmth and downright hilarity of their stage banter, with middle sister Karen working a respectable stand-up comedy act in its own right while sisters Maureen and Theresa and Mark Murphy good-naturedly bear the brunt of her musings.

It could be the balance they strike between innovation and a respect for canon — those unalterable pieces that when done just the right way can make your heart soar, at the same time steering clear of the more detestable holiday tropes that have been done every which way but good.

It was impossible not to like this show and not to like the Ennis Sisters. To say anything less would be to invite hissing from passers-by on the street.

So instead, in the name of the sisters Maureen, Karen and Theresa, I hereby embrace the Christmas Spirit a full three and a half weeks early.

Ugh.

The Dryden Entertainment Series returns Saturday, Dec. 3 with Toronto indie folk quintet Union Duke. Showtime is 7:30.