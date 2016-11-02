Grace Lily McGeachy – 1920 – 2016

Grace Lily McGeachy, a long-time resident of the Kenora & Dryden area, passed away in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Friday, October 14, 2016 at Jocelyn House Hospice.

Born in 1920 in Kenora, Ontario, Grace pursued training after High School at the Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Winnipeg and graduated with her Registered Nurses’ diploma. She held various nursing positions in Alberta and Ontario and was the Plant Nurse at the Dryden Paper Mill for many years. Always involved with St. John Ambulance, she received the Priory Vote of Thanks followed by the Serving Sister medal. She retired from her position as the Head Nurse of Patricia Gardens in Dryden in 1985.

Grace was a woman of strong faith and an active member of the Baptist Church congregation of each community in which she lived.

She is survived by her sister, Muriel, her children Bruce (Melba), Ian (Carol) and Heather (Dan) Bowers; two grandsons (Todd & Shaun) and three great grandchildren (Mitchel, Megan & Celeste).

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Grace will be laid to rest with her husband Ken who predeceased her in 1962. If so desired, donations can be made in Grace’s name to Jocelyn House Hospice, 177 Egerton Road, Winnipeg, MB R2M 2W7 or online: www.jocelynhouse.ca.

Arrangements entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home.

“When the eyes close on earth – they open in heaven”.