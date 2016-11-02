Eagles headed for semi-finals at IG field



Submitted by Geoff Zilkalns

In the first playoff game to be hosted in Dryden since the team joined the WHSFL for the 2001 season the Blue and Gold were supported by an enthusiastic crowd. The fans witnessed a spirited contest, one befitting a “win or go home” scenario.

Travelling from Brandon, the Neelin Spartans jumped out to a quick lead on a 15 yard touchdown pass over the Eagle defence, the conversion was not successful. The guests continued to have success while Dryden adjusted to a higher tempo game than they had become accustomed to. Cale Oberg got the team on the board before the end of the quarter with a 23 yard field goal.

With the Spartans playing many players on both offence and defence the pace perhaps began to take its toll. Liam Wrolstad reached the end zone for the 17th time on the year from three yards out to widen the Eagle lead as the second frame began. A sturdy Eagle defensive unit next pinned the guests deep in their own end where, instead of punting, they chose to concede a safety. On the ensuing possession Wrolstad struck again as he raced across the goal-line from 50 yards away. Halftime saw the score 18-6 Dryden.

Coming out of the break it was apparent that Neelin would be doing all it could to mount a comeback. A powerful Eagle ground attack pushed the ball down the field where QB Jarett Hicks capped the drive with a one yard run. To further stretch the margin Wrolstad scored again shortly thereafter. He would end the day muddy and tired but having carried the ball 27 times for 232 yards and the three majors.

While Neelin would add another touchdown of their own late in the third quarter, the game was no longer in doubt. DE Kadin Taylor provided a strong pass rush all day as he reached the Neelin QB 3 times on the day. Defensive backs Randy Russell, Thomas Moline and Kris Bilous were stout in pass coverage along with corners Liam McFayden and Cale Oberg. The people watching continued to see hard hits on both sides and all seemed to stay to the end, the team appreciated the interest.

Next for the Eagles is a date at IG Field, home of the Bombers. The semi- final is slated for a 5pm kickoff, Nov. 3, and the match-up will pit Dryden against the Churchill Bulldogs from the Vidruk division. The winner will advance to the final, also at IG, on Wed Nov. 9.