‘Dogs on top after three game road swing

By Dryden Observer Staff

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs played 3 games straight in Minnesota over the weekend and returned home with all six points.

Friday night the boys played the Iron Rangers in Hoyt Lakes. Captain Derek McPhail scored the opening goal less than halfway through the first period on a power play, his fourth of the season.

It would remain 1-0 until the second period where Logan Froberg of the Iron Rangers tied it up.

The third period saw Braedan Allkins scoring quickly before Taylor Bucsis scored his first as an Ice Dog.

Korey Muzzy of the Iron Rangers scored near the end of the third period but it would not be enough as the Ice Dogs won 3-2.

Minnesota outshot Dryden 34-26.

The next night, after a short trip, the boys were in Thief River Falls to take on the Norskies.

The first period remained scoreless until the last minute when Sam Marit found the back of the net for his third of the year.

Logan Jackson of the Norskies tied up the game just over four minutes into the second period.

Ten minutes later and short-handed Mark Sanchez scored his first of the season to put the Ice Dogs up 2-1.

The final period was an exciting twenty minutes of hockey. Braedyn Aubin scored on the power play for the Dryden GM Ice Dogs before Thief River Falls got three unanswered goals in less than three minutes.

With the Ice Dogs facing a loss in regulation and one second left on the clock Nic Noseworthy tied the game to force extra time.

A scoreless overtime lead to a shootout. Reily McIntosh scored for the Norskies but it was not enough as both McPhail and Aubin scored on the shootout to win the Ice Dogs the game.

Sunday afternoon they were back on the ice against the Norskies and Noseworthy opened up the scoring early on a power play. Woody Galbraith added his second of the year for the night’s second goal.

McPhail added the lone goal of the second period on a power play.

The third period saw three unanswered goals by the Ice Dogs. Jacken Bracko got his tenth of the year between two goals by Allkins.

Two late goals from the Norskies were not enough to make a difference with thhe Dryden GM Ice Dogs winning 6-2.

Dryden played in English River Tuesday night, the results of which were not available at press time, and they will return home to face