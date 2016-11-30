Dingwall Ford makes the big move

By Michael Christianson

After a lot of time and effort the new Dingwall Ford opened in Dryden on November 14 and the new centralized location will offer everything one could need.

Dingwall Ford is now operating at 303 Government Street and everything in the building is new from the furniture to the equipment.

“It is all new there’s no question,” said Jeff Dingwall. “It’s been a two year project that finished off with eight months of construction, transforming a grocery store into an automotive state of the art dealership. It’s very functional. Staff loves it, customers love it, its obviously time. It’s an obvious commitment on our part. We’re moving from a fairly tired location to right in the middle of things with a brand new state of the art facility and it will be a good thing for everyone. Our challenge right now is just getting our processes and getting used to the facility but it’s built for functionality.”

The new facility boasts new services such as quick oil change and there are already plans in the works for some space that is currently sitting empty.

“Over the winter we are working on the east side of the building,” said Dingwall. “We have six or seven thousand square feet that we’re dedicating to recreation. So we’ll design and construct that over the winter and be ready for spring.”