Deborah Louise McComb – November 25, 1957 – November 10, 2016



It is with great sadness that the family of Deborah Louise McComb announce her passing on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

Deborah is survived by her father Roy, sons Sean (Anna), Chris (Erin) and Aaron Shorrock, granddaughter Arianna, her partner Roy Saxton and his family, as well as numerous relatives and friends. Deborah was predeceased by her mother Mary McComb and her uncles; Robert Grover and James McComb.

Deborah was born in London, Ontario on November 25th, 1957 and moved to Dryden in 1966. Deborah graduated from Dryden High School and went on to complete a Dental Assistant program at Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Deborah would work and start a family in Thunder Bay, eventually moving to Southern Ontario where she continued to raise her children. After Deborah’s children were older she would move to Michigan beginning a new chapter in her life with Roy Saxton. Upon the passing of her mother Mary McComb, Deborah returned to Dryden to spend time with her father.

Deborah loved to paint, garden and care for animals. Deborah’s family and loved ones will miss her spirit and humour.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Deborah’s life was held on Wednesday, November 16th, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. in Dryden First United Church with Reverend Erin McIntyre Garrick officiating. Interment has taken place in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Chance Pet Network or a charity of their choice through Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.