Con College refines vision for regional campuses



By Michael Christianson

Confederation College President Jim Madder visited Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Dryden last week to speak about the college, their new strategic plan and what it all means for the regional campuses.

The college’s new strategic plan for 2017-2020 highlights their commitment to fostering access and success, community prosperity and institutional excellence.

President Madder highlighted what the college is doing to serve all of northwestern Ontario and how everyone across the region can benefit.

“We’re building a new facility in Thunder Bay around technology, specifically around manufacturing and we’re going to make the same commitment there that was made before around healthcare,” said Madder.” While we built the building in Thunder Bay we’re going to increase our number of programs we’re delivering in our smaller communities and regional communities associated with technology. And that could be civil engineering, it could be manufacturing, a whole variety of different pieces as well. You can tell I’m excited about it because the possibilities are here to increase access and support success. Our students are successful at completing the program and then getting employed locally.”

One new program highlighted in Dryden is the mining program which will offer first year here and then second year at the Haileybury School of Mines. Like many other programs this one gives the opportunity to continue on at other schools, in this case the mining engineering program at Queen’s.

Also offered in Dryden is the chance for high school students to get a head start on post secondary education. Over the summer the school offered three courses in digital photography, cooking and welding and they all had 100% success rate.

“We have the school-college work initiative program which allows students to get credit at the same time that they are doing high school they can get credit for college courses,” said Dryden campus director Angelina Anderson. “We have a number of different courses that are offered to Dryden High School. We have one right now which is called ‘School within a College’ it’s an integrated trades bundle which essentially means this particular group of students goes to all their classes together. They have three high school classes this semester and they have a college class this semester. They’ll have the same in the second semester and they’ll actually be doing welding in second semester and they’re in workplace readiness right now.”

Confederation College offers winter and fall programs in Dryden and new programs are being added including recreational therapy.