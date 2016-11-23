City departments list capital project priorities

By Michael Christianson

Dryden Treasurer Steven Lansdell-Roll presented his 2017 capital budget program as well as the Q3 financial report to council on Monday.

Council was receptive to a prioritized list of capital requirements for 2017. This list was put together after meetings with senior management and clearly outlines what needs to be done. Lansdell-Roll explained the reasoning behind the choices.

“Anything that would be health and safety related, anything that would be repairing city assets that if they go unattended could cause further damage,” said Lansdell-Roll. “Items that have access to external sources of funding and after those items it would be, we’re hopefully going to invest a lot into our IT resources this year because those have been put off for many many years. Items that received high priority would be ones that were put off for a period of time but also would not be supported moving forward.”

The top three items on the list were police antenna relocation, city hall roof replacement and the visitor information roof.

Council will be holding an open house on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in regards to the 2017 budget. Everyone is encouraged to come out and engage in the process.

“The capital prioritized list will be presented so the public can look and see what is on the table,” said Lansdell-Roll. “They’ll be a schedule with regards to our debt, the current debt situation limits, a lot of what the city can do at this time, but it shows you that we have a plan in place and that we are paying down our debt and at the end of 2020 two thirds of our debt will be paid off and that will enable us to do some things that we are not able to do right now. There will be some preliminary operating numbers and scenarios so that the public can see looking at that capital list and saying if there are revenue increases what can we accommodate in addition to with the preliminaries are showing. As well there will be copies of the Q3 report that I presented to council tonight so that if they’re interested they can come and take a look and see where we’re at.”