Cash boost for soccer building



By Chris Marchand

Dryden Youth Soccer reached a crucial milestone in its fundraising efforts for a multi-use building at the Rotary Soccer Fields with some help from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund (NOHFC), Nov. 8.

Dryden Youth Soccer will receive $124,000 from the NOHFC as well as an additional $90,000 in assistance from the Ontario Trillium Foundation for a total of $214,000.

“It’s a great announcement on a lot of levels,” said Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs Bill Mauro. “There’s a lot of people who deserve accolades and congratulations for their contributions of capital, in-kind, of money, ideas and volunteer hours. This is what it takes to make these things happen — a community effort.”

The project received a $30,000 donation from Domtar over the summer and has received over $100,000 from Dryden Rotary over the past four years.

There has been significant help from local businesses, service clubs and individuals over the course of the project.

“All these groups come together to help us with this cause and we’ve got people lining up to buy hamburgers and hot dogs for charity,” said Dryden Youth Soccer’s Gary Nickle. “We are very fortunate to be a part of a community that’s very giving.”

Nickle says the multi-use building will be a valued community asset in Dryden’s efforts to distinguish itself as a tournament centre for the region.

“Part of the drive for the NOHFC is to bring economic diversity to the area and that’s exactly what we plan on doing,” said Nickle. “We can host tournaments. Maybe one day we can host OFSAA — that’s one of our goals. The money will allow us to build what we need and it will be another solid recreational building in our community.”

Mauro came through Dryden on a tour of the Northwest that involved more NOHFC funding announcements as well as meetings with municipal leaders from around the region who he says are united by their challenges to address infrastructure problems with small tax bases.

Mauro says the relatively new Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund has been bolstered from $100 million to $300 million annually. For Dryden it means, at its peak in 2018-19, the Fund will flow approximately over $400,000 annually for infrastructure. Mauro adds that municipalities will be able to bank the funding and allow it to accumulate for up to five years for use in larger projects.

Also receiving $68,000 in grants and loans from the NOHFC was local tree nursery Tamarac Nurseries who will use the funds to upgrade irrigation, packing and recycling systems as well as to extend natural gas lines. The new funds will help create two full-time and five seasonal jobs.